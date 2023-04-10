Temple University Health CFO to join WVU Health System

Morgantown, W.Va.-based West Virginia University Health System has named Nicholas Barcellona as senior vice president of finance and CFO.

Mr. Barcellona will begin in July, succeeding Douglas Coffman, who will retire after more than 30 years with the health system and WVU Medicine United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.V.a.

He currently serves as executive vice president, CFO and treasurer of Temple University Health System in Philadelphia, where he helped improve the organization's financial health and credit ratings, according to an April 10 news release.

Before joining Temple in 2020, Mr. Barcellona served in various senior financial and operational leadership positions at UPMC in Pittsburgh.

"We were all very impressed with Nick, including his outstanding leadership experience and accomplishments, as well as his passion and excitement for the mission, vision, and values of both WVU and WVU Medicine," Thomas Heywood, vice chair of the WVU Health board of directors, said. "The Finance Committee members and I are excited to work with him as he further enhances our financial excellence and helps lift WVU Medicine to even greater heights."