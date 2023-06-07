UPMC exec to lead European hospital federation

Eamonn Fitzgerald, managing director of UPMC Ireland, has been named president of the European Hospital and Healthcare Federation, where he will be at the forefront of shaping the country's healthcare policies and promoting excellence in care delivery across Europe.

Mr. Fitzgerald joined UPMC Ireland in 2021, overseeing the Pittsburgh-based health system's expansion in the country, fostering collaboration with the public health system and providing access to care for patients at UPMC hospitals, cancer centers and outpatient clinics.

"Eamonn's appointment as the president of HOPE is well-deserved recognition of his leadership and commitment to advancing health care across Europe," UPMC International President Chuck Bogosta said in a June 6 news release. "We have no doubt that he will excel in this role, bringing innovative solutions and driving positive change for the benefit of patients and health care providers alike."

The European Hospital and Healthcare Federation, known as HOPE, is a nonprofit organization representing national public and private hospital and healthcare associations and hospital, health and social care services owners. It comprises 36 organizations from the 27 member states of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the Republic of Serbia.