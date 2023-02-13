Ocshner hospital names chief of staff, commissioner

The Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital's board of commissioners has tapped two new leaders, nola.com reported Feb. 13.

Cyril Bethala, MD, will serve a one-year term as the hospital's chief of staff and medical staff president. He has been a cardiologist with the hospital's parent system, New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, since 2020.



J. William Newton was recommended as a commissioner and will begin his term July 1. He currently serves on the Ochsner Community Hospital Governing Board, according to his LinkedIn profile.