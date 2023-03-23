California hospital taps temporary CEO

Matko Vranjes, COO of Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital, was named interim CEO of the organization, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Vranjes is set to take the helm April 11. He will take over for Steven Salyer, who announced his resignation earlier this month.

Mr. Vranjes joined Watsonville Community Hospital in 1991. Over the last three decades, he has held roles in materials management, facilities management, emergency management and compliance, and served as the hospital's safety officer, according to the news release. He became COO in 2021.