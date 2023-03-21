California hospital CEO to resign

Steven Salyer will resign as CEO of Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital.

Mr. Salyer tendered his resignation late last week and will remain at the helm until April 10, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.

In a prepared statement shared with The Pajaronian, Mr. Salyer said he is leaving for "family reasons."

"Know that I am incredibly proud of Watsonville Community Hospital and everything we have accomplished thus far," he added, according to the publication.

On March 22, the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District will hold a special meeting to formally accept Mr. Salyer's resignation. The meeting will include an open session to discuss the strategic planning process and a closed session to discuss interim plans for Watsonville Community.

"On behalf of the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District, I want to thank Steven for his leadership in guiding the hospital through its transition from a for-profit facility to a community-led nonprofit. He did a great job, and we wish him the best," John Friel, chair of the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District, said in the news release. "One benefit of having a community hospital that is on a positive financial path and led by a local healthcare district, is that when there is transition, the leadership team remains solid and focused on providing quality healthcare. Watsonville Community Hospital is in good hands and solid footing for a bright future."

Mr. Salyer became CEO of Watsonville Community in July 2021 after serving as COO of UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.).



During his tenure, he led the hospital through the bankruptcy process and toward financial stability. According to the hospital, Watsonville Community's budget calls for a consistent monthly positive bottom line by the fourth quarter of 2023.