OSF HealthCare taps hospital president

OSF HealthCare has named Derrick Frazier president of OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, Ill., the health system said May 23.

Mr. Frazier will step into the role June 19, replacing Brad Solberg who retired in March. Liz Davidson, DNP, RN, the hospital's vice president and chief nursing officer, had been serving in the role in an interim capacity.

Mr. Frazier most recently served as CEO of Morehouse General Hospital in Bastrop, La. He was also previously the CEO of Homer (La.) Memorial Hospital.

OSF HealthCare is a 15-hospital system based in Peoria, Ill.