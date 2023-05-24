Arkansas hospital names CEO

Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville (Ark.) has promoted Chris Blair, BSN, from interim to permanent CEO. 

Mr. Blair began working for Springdale, Ark.-based Northwest Health in April 2022, according to a Facebook post from the health system. He served as chief administrative officer of Siloam Springs (Ark.) Regional Hospital before becoming interim CEO of the Bentonville facility on March 7. 

Prior to serving Northwest Health, Mr. Blair served as director of business development at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Grapevine (Texas). 

