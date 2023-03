Trinity health-owned Chelsea (Mich.) Hospital has named Fazleomar Mahmood, MD, as its new chief medical officer.

Dr. Mahmood will be charged with leading initiatives and priorities for the hospital's medical staff. He will also continue to practice as a rheumatologist at the hospital.



Up until now, Dr. Mahmood was serving in an interim capacity as Chelsea Hospital's chief medical officer. He has been with the hospital since 2011.