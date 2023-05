Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare has named William Walders as its new CIO.

Mr. Walders, who joined the health system on April 24, will be responsible for the organization's information services, clinical engineering and cybersecurity, according to a May 1 press release from BayCare.

He previously served as CIO of Melbourne, Fla.-based Health First.

Mr. Walders succeeds Tim Thompson, who was promoted to chief administrative officer in February.