Yale Health taps CEO

New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Health has named Jason Fish, MD, its next CEO, effective July 1.

Dr. Fish currently serves as chief medical officer for Southwestern Health Services — an integrated population-based healthcare network formed by Texas Health Resources and the Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. The 31-hospital network is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, according to an April 10 news release from Yale University. Dr. Fish also serves as chief medical officer for its Medicare Advantage plan.

He succeeds Paul Genecin, MD, who retired Jan. 6 after 26 years as Yale Health's CEO.