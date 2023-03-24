UCHealth taps CEO for regional hospitals

Lonnie Cramer was named president and CEO of Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth's hospitals in the Pikes Peak region.

Mr. Cramer, who has served as interim CEO of UCHealth Memorial Hospital for the past two months, will oversee Memorial Hospital as well as Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, Grandview Hospital and many of UCHealth's clinics in the region, according to a health system news release.

Mr. Cramer's experience includes serving as president of UCHealth's Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont, Colo., Broomfield (Colo.) Hospital and multiple outpatient care locations, according to the release. He also was COO of Penrose St. Francis Health Services in Colorado Springs, Colo.