Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital named Nelson Weichold as its new CFO.

Most recently, Mr. Weichold served as CFO at Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center. Previously, he held the CFO role at the University of Miami Medical Center, according to a June 5 Nationwide Children's news release.

Mr. Weichold's predecessor, Luke Brown, is transitioning to the role of vice president of treasury and finance.

Mr. Weichold began his new role June 5.