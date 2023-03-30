Avera names regional CEO of flagship facility

Ronald Place, MD, was named regional president and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., the flagship facility of Avera Health System.

Dr. Place will begin his new role May 13, according to a news release. He will succeed David Flicek, who will become COO of Avera Health while remaining chief administrative officer of Avera Medical Group.

Previously, Dr. Place served as director of Defense Health Agency in Washington, D.C. He is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general.





