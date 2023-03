Tenet Health Central Coast, a division of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, has appointed Aaron Thorne, BSN, RN, as the new chief nursing officer for its Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Mr. Thorne has worked for the health system since 2007, according to a news release shared with Becker's. In this new capacity, he will lead nursing procedures and care standards across the hospital.

Mr. Thorne previously served as the hospital's director of adult acute care services.