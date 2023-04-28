Duke LifePoint hospital names CEO

Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center has named Christopher Munton CEO, effective May 1.

The hospital is part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a joint venture between Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health and Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health. Mr. Munton joins the 294-bed facility from Harris Regional and Swain Community hospitals, also part of Duke LifePoint in Western North Carolina. Before serving as CEO of the community hospitals, he was COO at National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs, Ark., according to an April 28 news release from Wilson Medical Center.

"Chris brings a proven ability to drive timely accountability and change, in conjunction with strong performance improvements in all phases of hospital operations," the release said.

The hospital has faced a series of citations from CMS regarding care deficiencies. In March, Wilson received its third immediate jeopardy citation in under a year, with an April 7 deadline to address issues or lose Medicare funding.