Lifepoint hospital taps CEO

Beckley, W.Va.-based Raleigh General Hospital has named David Bunch its CEO.

Mr. Bunch most recently served Crossville, Tenn.-based Cumberland Medical Center — a member of Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health — as president and chief administrative officer, according to a March 8 news release shared with Becker's.

He succeeds former interim CEO Anthony Young. The hospital's current chief operating officer, Rhonda Mann, will serve as interim CEO until Mr. Bunch takes over on April 3.

Raleigh General Hospital is a member of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.