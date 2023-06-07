HCA Virginia hospital names COO

LewisGale Medical Center, a 506-bed hospital in Salem, Va., has named Andrew Welcome its next chief operating officer.

Mr. Welcome has served Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare — LewisGale's parent company — for several years, according to a news release shared with Becker's. He most recently acted as vice president of operations and ethics and compliance officer for HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Miami.

Prior to his time in Miami, Mr. Welcome led multiple facility construction projects, managed a variety of ancillary departments, and helped develop the Burn and Reconstructive Center at HCA's Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas.