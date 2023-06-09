UC Davis leader set to take helm at UW Medicine

Brad Simmons was named the next president of UW Medicine Hospitals & Clinics and vice president for medical affairs at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Mr. Simmons will join UW Medicine on Aug. 16, according to a news release. He will succeed Cynthia Dold, who has served as interim president since October. Ms. Dold will transition into the role of UW Medicine COO later this summer.

Mr. Simmons is chief administrator of Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Medical Center and COO of the UC Davis Health Hospital Division, according to the release. Previously, he served as COO of Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City (Mo.) and senior vice president of medicine, surgical and emergency trauma services at Dallas-based Parkland Health and Hospital System.

UW Medicine is a clinical, research and learning health system with about 29,000 healthcare professionals, researchers and educators, according to the organization's website.