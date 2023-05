Greg Wood is retiring as CEO of Laurinburg, N.C.-based Scotland Health after more than 30 years with the health system.

Mr. Wood has served as the health system's CEO for most of his career, according to his LinkedIn profile. He took the helm in 1990 and will exit the role Dec. 31.

Scotland Health's board will work with its managing partner, Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, to conduct a national search for Mr. Wood's successor, according to a news release from the health system.