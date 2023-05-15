CEO named for St. Luke's north region

Darren Bass was named CEO of Saint Luke's Health System's north region.

Mr. Bass began his new role at the Kansas City, Mo.-based organization on April 24, according to a news release. He replaces Adele Ducharme, MSN, who retired.

Before joining St. Luke's, Mr. Bass served as vice president of clinical services at Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth. He also previously served in executive leadership positions at Cox Monett (Mo.) Hospital and in rehabilitation leadership roles.

In his new role, he oversees Saint Luke's North Hospital–Barry Road in Kansas City, Mo., and Saint Luke's North Hospital–Smithville (Mo.), according to the release.