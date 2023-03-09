Texas Children's taps Seattle Children's COO to helm new hospital

Texas Children's Hospital has named Russ Williams senior vice president of its North Austin campus, a $485 million women's and children's hospital set to open in February 2024.

Mr. Williams has more than 20 years of experience in academic healthcare, according to a March 8 news release from the health system. He most recently served Seattle Children's as senior vice president and chief operating officer.

"As Senior Vice President, Williams will be tasked with executing progressive ideas to amplify Texas Children's mission and impressive expansion into Austin," the release said. "He will work as a visionary and key planner to radically improve the lives and care of children and women in the region."

Texas Children's Hospital is the largest children's hospital in the nation and is based in Houston.