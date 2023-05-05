Bassett Healthcare taps COO, CFO

Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network has named a new COO and CFO.

Staaci Thompson begins her role as executive vice president and COO on May 22, according to a May 5 Bassett news release. Ms. Thompson joins Bassett from the Sayre, Pa.-Guthrie Clinic, where she served in progressive leadership roles for more than 27 years. She has served as executive vice president and COO for Guthrie Medical Group since 2013.

Jeff Morgan begins his role as senior vice president and CFO on May 8, according to the release. He has served in the role on an interim basis since March. He previously served as interim regional CFO for Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth. He has nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare executive level leadership and finance roles.