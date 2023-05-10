Michigan bank exec turned hospital CEO sets retirement

Paul Clabuesch will retire as president CEO of Harbor Beach (Mich.) Community Hospital on June 30, the Huron Daily Tribune reported.

Mr. Clabuesch has served the hospital for eight years, but he was not always in the healthcare industry. He led Thumb Bank in Pigeon, Mich., for more than 40 years before his first retirement.

Mr. Clabuesch accepted the top role at Harbor Beach after its board members approached him with the opportunity. He had spent 34 years on the board of Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon — and 20 as chair — where he learned about health systems.

Jill Wehner, the hospital's current COO and vice president of fiscal services, will succeed Mr. Clabuesch.