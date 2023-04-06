AdventHealth names new hospital CEO

Wally De Aquino was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.) Parkway, a new hospital under construction.

Mr. De Aquino brings a wealth of experience to the role, most recently as COO of AdventHealth Palm Coast, according to an April 5 news release. He also served as senior director of operations in AdventHealth's Central Florida Division – South Region.

Mr. De Aquino will begin his new role May 7, with AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway expected to open in August, according to the release.

AdventHealth is based in Altamonte Springs, Fla.