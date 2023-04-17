Avera CEO to step down for health reasons

Bob Sutton will step down as president and CEO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health.

Mr. Sutton's impending departure from the helm is "due to a recently diagnosed serious medical condition that requires an intensive treatment regimen," according to an April 17 Avera news release. His last day at the health system will be Sept. 30.

“While we are saddened by Bob's impending departure from the organization, we are inspired by the humble and courageous decision he has made. We respectfully request Bob's privacy with his condition and hold the Sutton family in prayer," Sr. Roxanne Seifert, Avera system members chairperson, said in the release.

Mr. Sutton has served as president and CEO of Avera since 2018.

Under his leadership, the health system has opened various building projects and completed renovations in communities across Avera's 72,000-square-mile footprint, according to the release.

Before his current role, Mr. Sutton was Avera's executive vice president of human resources. He also previously held roles including regional president and CEO of Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre, S.D., and senior vice president of community relations.