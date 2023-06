Michael DiFranco is the new interim CFO of Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System.

In a June 27 filing, the five-hospital system said Mr. DiFranco has been with Temple Health since 2016 and most recently served as the system's chief accounting officer.

Mr. DiFranco and outgoing CFO Nick Barcellona will work together on the transition.

Mr. Barcellona is due to join Morgantown, W.Va.-based West Virginia University Health System in July.