Illinois hospital appoints CEO, COO

Hospital Sisters Health System has named Chris Klay president and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, Ill., the health system said June 2. He succeeds John Ludwig, who is stepping down due to his health.

Mr. Klay will also remain president and CEO of HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Ill., a role he stepped into in May 2022. Mr. Klay first joined HSHS in 2009 and has since held various leadership positions, including as CEO of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Ill., and as the director of rehabilitation services for HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Springfield, Ill.-based HSHS also appointed Teresa Cornelius, DNP, RN, as COO of St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland alongside her current role as chief nursing officer. Dr. Cornelius joined HSHS in 2006 and most recently served as interim CEO of the hospital.