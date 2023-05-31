Northern Light taps new hospital president post-resignation

Northern Light Health has named Gregory LaFrancois president of its Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Mr. LaFrancois currently serves as president of Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, Maine, according to a May 30 news release shared with Becker's. In addition to his new role, he will continue to serve as senior vice president for the Brewer, Maine-based health system.

Mr. LaFrancois succeeds Rand O'Leary, who left Eastern Maine Medical Center in March to lead Henry Ford Health Wyandotte (Mich.) Hospital. Timothy Dentry, president and CEO of Northern Light Health, has been leading the hospital in an interim capacity.