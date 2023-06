South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, Miss., has named Gregg Gibbes president and CEO, The Laurel Leader Call reported June 1.

Mr. Gibbes was selected out of 60 applicants and seven interviewees for the role, according to the newspaper. He most recently served as CEO and administrator of Covington County Hospital in Collins, Miss.

Mr. Gibbes succeeds Doug Higgingbotham, who retired May 24. His term will take effect in July.