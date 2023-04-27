Arizona system taps Sutter executive as CEO

David Cheney has been named CEO of Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare.

Mr. Cheney brings decades of healthcare leadership experience to the role, according to an April 26 Northern Arizona Healthcare news release.

Most recently, he has served as CEO of Sutter Health Hospitals, which includes overseeing more than 20 Northern California acute care facilities in Sutter's integrated network. He also worked at Samaritan Health System in Arizona and as an executive at Phoenix-based Banner Health.

He will begin his new role on July 10, according to the release. Josh Tinkle, acting CEO of Northern Arizona Healthcare, said he plans to resume his permanent role as COO upon Mr. Cheney's arrival.