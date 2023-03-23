Indiana hospital CEO resigns

Perry Gay has resigned as president and CEO of Logansport (Ind.) Memorial Hospital, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Gay resigned from his position March 22. David Ameen, who served as CEO of Logansport Memorial from 2010-2015 before retiring, was named interim CEO.

"We acknowledge and appreciate Perry's service to the hospital and the community, and we wish him well in the future," Scott Stebbins, chairman of the hospital board, said in the news release. "David is familiar with the hospital's operations and with the communities we serve. We believe his assistance during this time of transition will provide stability and support for hospital physicians, providers and employees, as well as for our patients across the north-central Indiana region."

The hospital said it will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Mr. Gay helmed Logansport Memorial for seven years.

In the news release, he said: "I am grateful for the time I have spent at Logansport Memorial and proud of the way our hospital has served the community. It's been an honor to work alongside so many talented healthcare professionals, who have all shared the same unwavering commitment to do what is needed and what is best for our patients."

Before joining Logansport Memorial, Mr. Gay was CEO of Toppenish (Wash.) Community Hospital.