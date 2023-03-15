Garnet Health names CEO

Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health has named Jonathan Schiller its next president and CEO.

Mr. Schiller most recently served as president and CEO of Oneida (N.Y.) Health, according to a news release shared with Becker's. He is returning to Garnet Health, where he served in multiple leadership roles beginning in 2004. Prior to his departure for Oneida, Mr. Schiller served as CEO of Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills in Monticello, N.Y.

Jerry Dunlavey, COO of Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills, has been serving as interim president and CEO since the health system terminated its contract with Alfred Pilong Jr. in December. On June 1, Mr. Dunlavey will become CEO of Catskills, and Mr. Schiller will assume Garnet's helm.