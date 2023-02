Michael Hartke is the new president of Northwest Community Healthcare, based in Arlington Heights, Ill.

Mr. Hartke took the reins on Jan. 1, according to a Feb. 14 news release from the health system. He has served Northwest Community since 2010, most recently as chief operating officer.

He succeeds Steve Scogna, who is retiring after more than 10 years with the health system.

Northwest Community Healthcare is part of NorthShore — Edward-Elmhurst Health, based in Naperville, Ill.