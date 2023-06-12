Ochsner names new CFO

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, a 46-hospital system, named Jim Molloy as its next executive vice president, CFO and treasurer.

Mr. Molloy is managing director and head of banking at Citi and has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare finance, according to a June 12 news release. He will oversee the health system's accounting, financial planning and analysis, reimbursement and revenue cycle functions, as well as managed care contracting and treasury.

Mr. Molloy has been an advisor to Ochsner for several years and spent more than 16 years overseeing banking for all municipal-related activity, including public finance, healthcare, higher education and public-private partnerships.

He will join Ochsner in July and work side-by-side with Scott Posecai, current CFO, who will retire in December following a 36-year career with the health system.