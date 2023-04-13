Tenet hospital in California names CEO

Fred Valtairo, BSN, RN, was named CEO of Placentia-Linda (Calif.) Hospital, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, according to an April 13 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Valtairo has held various roles at Placentia-Linda Hospital, including COO and chief quality officer.

In 2021, he was appointed group COO for Tenet's Pacific Coast Region that comprises four acute care hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange counties, according to the release. Additionally, Mr. Valtairo has served as interim CEO of Placentia-Linda Hospital since the beginning of 2023.