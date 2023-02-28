St. Charles Health names CEO

Steve Gordon, MD, was named president and CEO of Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System.

Dr. Gordon has been serving in the role on an interim basis since July, when Joe Sluka stepped down, according to a Feb. 27 news release.

During his career, Dr. Gordon has also held executive leadership roles for Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth, Providence Health and Services in Portland, Ore., and Salem (Ore.) Health, according to the release. He is a former St. Charles board member, and a primary care and internal medicine physician by training.