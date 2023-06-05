HCA hospital in Texas names CEO

Ben Coogan has been named CEO of Medical City Plano (Texas), part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Coogan will begin his new role on June 26, according to a news release. He will succeed Jyric Sims, PhD, who was promoted to president of HCA Healthcare's West Florida division.

Mr. Coogan is CEO of Medical City Fort Worth (Texas), also part of HCA Healthcare. Before that, he served as COO at Medical City Dallas, Medical City Children's Hospital and Medical City Arlington (Texas).

Medical City Plano comprises more than 600 acute-care beds and 2,200 employees.