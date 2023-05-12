Kaiser appoints senior vice president for Santa Rosa market

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has appointed Abhishek Dosi senior vice president and area manager of its Santa Rosa service area, effective May 15.

Mr. Dosi succeeds Tarek Salaway, who is now serving as senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser's Golden Gate service area.

In his new role, he will be responsible for Kaiser's hospital operations and health plan for the area that includes the Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.

Mr. Dosi joined Kaiser in 2021 and most recently served as COO at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco, where his leadership spanned support services, utilization management, workplace safety and performance improvement. He achieved success advancing the market's strategy — especially around the expansion of ambulatory services, according to the health system.

Prior to joining Kaiser, he served in leadership roles at Sutter Solano Medical Center in Vallejo, Calif., and Sutter Health California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco.

Mr. Dosi has a master's degree in health administration from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.