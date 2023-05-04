Cone Health appoints 2 new IT executives

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has added a new associate CIO and a new chief information security officer to its organization.

Keith Jones was named associate CIO of Cone Health and Robert Patto was named vice president and chief information security officer, according to a May 4 press release from Cone Health.

Mr. Jones, who has been with the health system for 11 years, will oversee its data management, resource allocation, project management, policies and procedures, service development, delivery, and deployment.

Mr. Patto will be responsible for securing the health system's patient information and ensuring its technology is compliant with industry standards.

Prior to his role as Cone Health, Mr. Patto served as chief information security officer of New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health.