Kyle Marek has been promoted from interim to permanent president and CEO of Morehead City, N.C.-based Carteret Health Care, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Mr. Marek had helmed Carteret Health Care in an interim capacity since December, according to a May 25 news release. Prior to assuming the top role, he served as vice president of general services and chief information officer for the hospital.

His new role took effect May 22.