UFHealth Central Florida names chief physician

UF Health Central Florida has appointed John Davidyock, MD, as senior vice president and chief physician executive, effective June 5.

Dr. Davidyock has nearly two decades of clinical leadership experience. He most recently served as a vice president and regional chief medical officer for Baycare Health System in Clearwater, Fla. Prior to this role, Dr. Davidyock was the associate chief medical officer and chief of hospitalist medicine for AdventHealth's Central Florida division in Orlando.

UC Health Central Florida comprises two hospitals: UF Health Leesburg Hospital and UF Health The Villages Hospital.