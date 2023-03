Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health has named Steven Travers, PhD, as its new vice president and CIO.

In this role, Mr. Travers will be responsible for the health system's information management systems and services, as well as information technology functions and enterprises.

Mr. Travers made the announcement via his LinkedIn on March 7.

He previously served as CIO of Mobile-based University of South Alabama Health.