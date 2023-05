Ben Richaud was named CEO of Lakeview Hospital in Covington, La., now part of New Orleans-based LCMC Health.

Mr. Richaud brings more than a decade of healthcare management experience to the role, according to a news release.

Most recently, he has served as CEO of Baptist Medical Center within Tenet Healthcare's Baptist Health System in San Antonio.

Lakeview Hospital is a 167-bed, full-service facility.