Kansas hospital CEO to 'step aside and let the next generation step in'

Bob Wright is retiring as CEO of Newman Regional Health in Emporia, Kan., a representative from the hospital confirmed to Becker's June 22.

Mr. Wright has been the hospital's CEO since January 20, 2014. His last day of work will be Sept. 20, and his retirement will take effect Oct. 1.

Mr. Wright, who turns 72 on Oct. 3, wrote in his resignation letter that this is the right time to "to step aside and let the next generation step in," according to local radio station KVOE. The board has begun its search for a successor.