New York hospital taps chief medical officer

Valhalla, N.Y.-based Blythedale Children's Hospital appointed Stephen Leinenweber, MD, chief medical officer and executive vice president, effective Aug. 1.

Dr. Leinenweber previously worked as vice president of strategy for Raleigh, N.C.-based PM Pediatrics, and executive medical director of children's services and medical director of the children's hospital at WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, according to a June 12 hospital news release.

He replaced Scott Klein, MD, who is leaving to assume the role of president and CEO at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore.