Carilion Clinic adds president to COO's title

Steve Arner, executive vice president and COO of Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic, was promoted to president and COO of the seven-hospital health system.

Carilion Clinic President and CEO Nancy Howell Agee will remain CEO, according to a May 16 news release.

Mr. Arner joined Carilion Clinic in 1996 as a financial analyst and has served as senior vice president overseeing cardiovascular care, operating rooms, engineering and environmental services.

He also held administrative responsibility for the health system's Roanoke-based operation, helmed Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital and worked in human resources and finance, according to the release.







