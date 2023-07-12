Beth Israel Lahey names hospital president

Ed Huang, MD, was named president of Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Mass., part of Springfield, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health System.

Dr. Huang had been serving in the role on an interim basis, according to a July 12 news release shared with Becker's.

He also is assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School, and adjunct assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Boston University's medical school. Additionally, he is a trustee of Mount Auburn Hospital and the Mount Auburn Cambridge Independent Practice Association.

Previously, he served as associate director of the integrated Brigham and Women's/Massachusetts General Hospital Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program, according to the release.