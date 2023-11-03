Adventist general counsel to retire after 25 years

Ken DeStefano, senior vice president and general counsel for Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare, is retiring after 25 years of service.

Mr. DeStefano joined Adventist HealthCare in 1999 as its first general counsel, according to an Oct. 26 news release. His career in health law has spanned 35 years, including roles at St. Louis-based Mercy and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Dwayne Leslie, the health system's current vice president, deputy general counsel and chief compliance/integrity officer, will succeed Mr. DeStefano effective Jan. 1.