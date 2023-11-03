Adventist general counsel to retire after 25 years

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Ken DeStefano, senior vice president and general counsel for Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare, is retiring after 25 years of service. 

Mr. DeStefano joined Adventist HealthCare in 1999 as its first general counsel, according to an Oct. 26 news release. His career in health law has spanned 35 years, including roles at St. Louis-based Mercy and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. 

Dwayne Leslie, the health system's current vice president, deputy general counsel and chief compliance/integrity officer, will succeed Mr. DeStefano effective Jan. 1. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles