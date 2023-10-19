Trinity Health taps strategy chief

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health has named Ray Anderson, PhD, executive vice president and chief strategy officer.

Dr. Anderson most recently served as senior vice president and chief strategy officer for Austin-based Ascension Texas, according to an Oct. 15 news release shared with Becker's. He previously worked in consulting with PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he advised healthcare CEOs and senior executives.

In his new role, he will lead systemwide strategic planning, business development, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions for Trinity Health.