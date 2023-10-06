Memorial Healthcare System names hospital CEO

Phil Wright was selected as CEO of Memorial Regional Hospital South in Hollywood, Fla., part of Memorial Healthcare System.

Mr. Wright brings more than 25 years senior leadership experience to the position, according to an Oct. 5 news release shared with Becker's.

His most recent roles include chief business development officer and COO of AdventHealth Ocala (Fla.), formerly Munroe Regional Medical Center. He also served as CEO of Southampton Memorial Hospital, now known as Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center, in Franklin, Va.

Memorial Regional Hospital South is a 280-bed facility.